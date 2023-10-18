Open Menu

India Cannot Break Shah’s Will, Posters Appear In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

India cannot break Shah’s will, posters appear in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Posters have appeared in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir reading that India cannot break the will of Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other APHC leaders by putting them behind bars.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were pasted by APHC and different other groups in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Ganderbal and other areas of the occupied territory. Senior APHC Shabbir Ahmed is currently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

The posters read that India is using mean tactics to intimidate the leadership into submission, but New Delhi would not succeed in its ulterior motives.

“Even on the gallows, we will declare that Kashmir is a dispute”, the posters said and added that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their leadership would not surrender their freedom.

