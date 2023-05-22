India cannot change course of history by holding G20 meeting in IIOJK: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while referring to the disputed legacy of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has said that India cannot change the course of history by holding a G-20 meeting in Srinagar

While addressing a special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly on Monday, the PM said that India cannot hoodwink the world by displaying tricolor (Indian flags) on lamp-posts in Srinagar while shutting down businesses and crippling normal life in IIOJK.

India's tactics, he said, were bound to fail. Terming the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle as part of the completion of the Pakistan movement, the PM said that India must bear in mind the fact that it cannot subdue Kashmiris by suppressing their sentiments and legitimate political aspirations.

The PM expressed his profound gratitude to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for attending the special session of the assembly. The PM in his speech also mentioned the historical, cultural, religious linkages and unbreakable ties between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

The prime minister, on the occasion, hailed Bilawal Bhuutto for presenting the case of Kashmir in a vociferous manner on India's soil.

"The world saw what happened during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting held in Goa recently", he said.

Referring to the Indian barbarism and brutalities in IIOJK, the PM said that the world should take effective cognizance of the worsening political and human rights in IIOJK. He pointed out that the Indian forces deployed in the region had martyred hundreds of thousands of innocent and unarmed civilians in the region.

He said that the molestation of thousands of women by the Indian forces and the presence of thousands of unnamed graves of those who were killed by the occupying forces of India during fake encounters serve as an eye-opener for the world.

The prime minister also lauded the Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for his unflinching support for Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

The session was attended and addressed by Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, former Prime Ministers Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, President PPP Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Sardar Hassan and others.