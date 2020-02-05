India cannot continue to usurp Kashmiris right to self-determination by force: Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said India cannot continue to usurp Kashmiris right to self-determination any longer by the use of brutal force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said India cannot continue to usurp Kashmiris right to self-determination any longer by the use of brutal force.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the entire nation is untied for the liberation of Kashmir.

Asif Zardari said Kashmir has been turned into the largest prison in the world. food and medicines are the major issues in Kashmir, he said.

He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the United Nations resolutions as independence is the basic right of Kashmiris.