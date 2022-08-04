India cannot crush Kashmiris' unshakable spirit of self-determination: NA Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday said resolution of the Kashmir issue was essential for peace and stability in the region.

They said the use of force against unarmed Kashmiris could not crush their independence movement and unshakable spirit of self-determination. For the restoration of peace in occupied Kashmir, it was necessary to restore Articles 370 and 35-A to their original shape.

They expressed these views in their separate messages issued on Yaum-E-Istihsal which is being commemorated on August, 5 in the country.

The NA Speaker said that India had deprived the Kashmiris of their freedom and identity by repealing Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which was a violation of the promises made to the Kashmiris at the international fora.

The revocation of the articles was a reflection of the hateful policies of the Indian government, he added.

The Speaker said that the entire Pakistani nation was united on the Kashmir issue and every child of the Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brothers. "Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiris at all international and regional forums through parliamentary diplomacy," he observed.

He said the Parliament of Pakistan had always stood by the Kashmiri people and had raised the issue of Kashmir at all the parliamentary fora.

He urged the Pakistani nation and media to participate more in expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren on the occasion of Yaum-e-Istehsal day.

The speaker also urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and put pressure on India to stop using force.

He strongly condemned the life imprisonment of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India and the atrocities inflicted on him, saying that India cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with its fascist measures.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to play their role in freeing all the Kashmiri prisoners including Yasin Malik.

The Speaker expressed the hope that the sun of independence would soon rise in occupied Kashmir and the people there would be able to live in a peaceful environment.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani said that the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren. The struggle would continue till the independence of occupied Kashmir and Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris on every international forum.

He called for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A in their original form and for an end to the atrocities perpetrated by India on unarmed Kashmiris and for an immediate solution to the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.