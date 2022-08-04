UrduPoint.com

India Cannot Crush Kashmiris' Unshakable Spirit Of Self-determination: NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

India cannot crush Kashmiris' unshakable spirit of self-determination: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday said resolution of the Kashmir issue was essential for peace and stability in the region.

They said the use of force against unarmed Kashmiris could not crush their independence movement and unshakable spirit of self-determination. For the restoration of peace in occupied Kashmir, it was necessary to restore Articles 370 and 35-A to their original shape.

They expressed these views in their separate messages issued on Yaum-E-Istihsal which is being commemorated on August, 5 in the country.

The NA Speaker said that India had deprived the Kashmiris of their freedom and identity by repealing Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which was a violation of the promises made to the Kashmiris at the international fora.

The revocation of the articles was a reflection of the hateful policies of the Indian government, he added.

The Speaker said that the entire Pakistani nation was united on the Kashmir issue and every child of the Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brothers. "Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiris at all international and regional forums through parliamentary diplomacy," he observed.

He said the Parliament of Pakistan had always stood by the Kashmiri people and had raised the issue of Kashmir at all the parliamentary fora.

He urged the Pakistani nation and media to participate more in expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren on the occasion of Yaum-e-Istehsal day.

The speaker also urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and put pressure on India to stop using force.

He strongly condemned the life imprisonment of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India and the atrocities inflicted on him, saying that India cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with its fascist measures.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to play their role in freeing all the Kashmiri prisoners including Yasin Malik.

The Speaker expressed the hope that the sun of independence would soon rise in occupied Kashmir and the people there would be able to live in a peaceful environment.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani said that the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren. The struggle would continue till the independence of occupied Kashmir and Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris on every international forum.

He called for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A in their original form and for an end to the atrocities perpetrated by India on unarmed Kashmiris and for an immediate solution to the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly United Nations Parliament Independence August Media All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

43 minutes ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

51 minutes ago
 Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

2 hours ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.