India Cannot Crush Voice Of Kashmiris With Force: Qasmi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

India cannot crush voice of Kashmiris with force: Qasmi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan (MUCP) Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that India could not crush the voice of Kashmiri people despite using heavy force and all immoral tactics for the last seven decades.

Addressing a meeting of Ulema Kiram at Khatam-e-Nawubat Islamic Research Centre near Gol Masjid here on Monday, he said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan as majority of its population was Muslim. Therefore, we would continue support to Kashmiri brethren at all forums, he added.

He said that Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan would observe August 5 as Yaum-e-Istehsal Kashmir and in this connection, rallies would be taken out from all cities of Pakistan to condemn barbarism of Indian forces in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that, United Nations and other international organisations should play their due role to stop Indian terrorism in Kashmir and the Kashmir issue should be settled in accordance with the resolutions adopted by United Nations' Security Council as it was imperative for durable peace in the region.

