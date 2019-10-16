UrduPoint.com
India Cannot Digest Pakistan's Admiration In FATF: Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:03 PM

India cannot digest Pakistan's admiration in FATF: Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is unable to digest Pakistan's admiration in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which expressed satisfaction on the measures taken by Pakistan against terrorism and its progress in various areas

Talking to a delegation of Kashmir All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone here at Governor's House, he said that Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and people of Pakistan were with Kashmiri brethren till last drop of the blood."We will never abandon Kashmiri brethren and are ready to give every sacrifice for people of Kashmir", he maintained.

India has committed genocide of Kashmiris and severe human rights' violations but it could not shatter the spirit and morale of Kashmiris as their struggle for freedom was moving aheadsuccessfully with every passing day", he added.

Sarwar said that world community should take a notice and play its part in protecting the innocentKashmiris from Indian barbarities and human rights' violations, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nations.

He said that Pakistan would give a befitting response if India would try to carry out any misadventure as Pakistan's Armed Forces with the support ofpeople were fully capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism.

Pakistan was a peace-loving country but its policy of peace should not be misunderstood as weakness by India, he asserted.The Governor said that Indian defense Minister Rajnath Singh's irresponsible statement had exposed Indian government having extremist ideology of RSS.

