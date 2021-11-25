UrduPoint.com

India Cannot Hold Kashmir On Gun Point: Mehbooba

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :President, Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, warned the Indian government that it could not keep Kashmir by holding a stick or a gun on the heads of the people, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Noting that history is testimony to the fact that no powerful nation has ruled people on the might of guns, while addressing a public rally at Neel village of Banihal, she said, "You cannot keep Kashmir by holding a stick or a gun (on the heads of the people), Kashmir Media Service reported.

She asked the Indian government to restore Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir issue as people of Kashmir want return of their identity and honour and that too with interest.

Mehbooba also asked the people to stand united and "strengthen their voice for the success of struggle in support of the restoration of special status guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and safeguard the identity and honour of people of Jammu and Kashmir".

