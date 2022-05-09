India cannot legitimize its unlawful rule in IIOJK : AJK PM

UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday said that by granting economic packages India could not legitimize its hold on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to a private tv channel, he said, Indian government in 2019, had unlawfully attempted to change the status of Kashmir by bringing in a controversial act in the parliament. "Even today the Indian occupied territory of Kashmir is under curfew", he said, adding that Kashmiris were forced to live in a state of fear.

Referring to the abysmal political and human rights situation in the held territory, the PM said, "The dire situation in the territory merits immediate attention of the international community".

He said that the international community's stony silence on the Kashmiris' sufferings was a matter of serious concern.

The world community's inaction, he said, was tantamount to endangering the lives of a quarter of the world's population.

He further said that propagandists and proponents of Hindutva ideology in occupied Kashmir were unaware of its dire consequences. Kashmiris, he said, have rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

He made it clear that Kashmiris have not rendered these sacrifices to gain economic packages or concessions. Citing Kashmiris' everlasting relationship and their unconditional love with Pakistan the PM said, "The only slogan that echoes all across Kashmir is that we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours".

India, he said, cannot stop or suppress Kashmiris' undying spirit and their passion for freedom.

Denouncing India's war frenzy, the AJK PM termed it as a serious threat to peace in the region.

