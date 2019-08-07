India cannot subjugate people of Kashmir for long: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said India cannot subjugate the people of Kashmir for long by sheer power of the gun

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said India cannot subjugate the people of Kashmir for long by sheer power of the gun.

Addressing a press conference along with Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, she said each and every Pakistani of its 220 million population was ready to sacrifice life for the cause of Kashmir.

She said Indian abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was itself a proof that India has been defeated in Occupied Kashmir despite deployment of over 900,000 Indian troops in the state.

She said Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders had come to present their case to the media which has to play a key role in highlighting their cause before the world.

She expressed the hope that the Opposition in the Parliament would play constructive role and the media would highlight the Pakistan's view point.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Tajammul islam, Executive Director Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said that Kashmiris were being victimized by Indian occupation forces because they love Pakistan and consider themselves Pakistanis.

She said that presently, Occupied Kashmir was locked down and internet, telephone, cable networks were blocked.

He said that all pro-freedom leadership had been arrested, and even those who acted as Indian stooges in the past have been detained.

He said that since night between August 4-5, the state of Occupied Kashmir was under curfew. He said that after the abrogation of Article 360, India was conspiring to change demography of Kashmir by bringing Hindus from other parts of India and expel Kashmirs from their own homes.

Sheikh Tajammul said the Indian step was not only violation of UN Resolutions, Geneva Convention but it was also violation of Indian Constitution and verdicts of Indian Supreme Court.

He said that Kashmiris were thankful to Pakistan for its support to Kashmir cause. He said that Pakistan should approach United Nations Security Council and seek its intervention as India was starting ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims.

Abdul Hameed Lone said that abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A was violation international law. He said that Kashmiri masses with the support of Pakistani nation, would foil Indian conspiracies to change demography of the state.

Hurriyat leader Ijaz Rehmani said that Indian suppressive action againstKashmiris had backfired in the past and the present effort to crush Kashmiriswill also badly fail.