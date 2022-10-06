UrduPoint.com

India Cannot Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle By The Dint Of Force: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Oct, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) influenced regime led by Narendara Modi has broken all records of state-terrorism and savagery to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the prime minister while lauding the Kashmiris' years long struggle said that India must bear in mind the fact that it cannot suppress the ongoing liberation struggle by the dint of force.

He said that the shutdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Amit Shah's visit speaks volumes about Kashmiris commitment and allegiance to the noble cause of freedom and their outright rejection of illegal actions India had taken unilaterally on Kashmir.

The prime minister said the valiant people of the IIOJK have time and again rejected the so-called economic packages offered by the Indian rulers and made it absolutely clear that the economic packages were not an alternative to the right of self-determination guaranteed to them by the international community.

Stressing the need for resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions, the prime minister warned that the future of one and a half billion people of South Asia was inescapably linked to resolution of the Kashmir conflict. While referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nefarious ambitions, the PM said that the Hindu supremacist party only agenda was to divide people on communal lines.

PM Illyas said, "People are being humiliated and harassed by police and secret agencies, civil society activists, rights defenders and politicians are being jailed under black laws, and thousands of Kashmiris are enduring the hardships of imprisonment." It would be a great travesty of justice If the world does not listen to the voices of hapless Kashmiris who are sacrificing their lives, wealth and dignity to achieve their cherished goal of freedom, he added.

He said that on one hand India has been committing serious violations of human rights in IIOJK while on the other it has consistently denied entry to foreign observers and human rights groups in the region.

Citing a letter published in New York Times, he said that American citizens have also criticized Modi government for its persecution, discrimination and deadly violence against religious minorities in India.

The letter, he said, was sufficient enough to stir world conscience and open the eyes of the world that has chosen to stay silent on the India's apartheid regimes anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.

The prime minister said that it was a high time that the world should help-stop rights violations in IIOJK and play its role in settling the Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause of violence in the region.

