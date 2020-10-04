India cannot suppress Kashmiris' struggle for liberation with force: Masood

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said India could not suppress Kashmiris struggle for liberation with use of force.

Addressing the launching ceremony of 'La Makan' book, he said Kashmiris struggle for independence had been gaining momentum with each passing day.

'La Makan' was a poetry book, written by Chairperson of Friends of Kashmir International's United States chapter Ghazala Habib.

The president said the Indian Army had resorted to all kinds of brutalities on Kashmiris for last several decades, but it was still unable to shake their resolve for independence.

He said the main focus of the event was to highlight Indian tyrannies in Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IioJK).

Ghazala Habib belonged to the land of Ghazi and martyrs, Sardar Massod noted.

Speaker Legislative Assembly Azad Kashmir Shah Ghulam Qadir commended the articulation of Ghazala for highlighting the Indian brutalities on Kashmiris.

Ghazala said that Kashmir had been my identity and would always be.