India cannot suppress Kashmiris with brutality, hooliganism: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday said it has become clear that India cannot suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom with its brutal act, stating that the people of Balochistan would always stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He demanded that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) should be granted the right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations in its resolutions.

On 5 August 2019, India's unilaterally and illegal annexation of IIOJK into the Indian Union and abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution exposed its undemocratic face by violating all laws and values.

August 5 is a dark day in the history of India as it revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said in a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir is being observed in Balochistan to mark the fourth year of India's denounced illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip the special status of IIOJK.

Governor Balochistan said that Pakistan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum of the world and as always there is a strong demand that the people of IIOJK should be given the right to self-determinationHe expressed his confidence that our Kashmiri brothers will one day be successful in their just freedom struggle.