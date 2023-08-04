India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

(@Abdulla99267510)

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan says Pakistan will not allow India to be succeeded in its nefarious designs to turn the Muslim majority into the minority in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira says India cannot suppress the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan will not allow India to be succeeded in its nefarious designs to turn the Muslim majority into the minority in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presented the Kashmir cause in befitting manner at all international forums even during his visit to India.

The Advisor said Kashmir dispute is not the issue between Hindus and Muslims, but this is the issue of the people residing over there.

Qamar Zaman Kaira regretted that India is giving the impression that Kashmir is the issue between Hindus and Muslims through propaganda.

He termed freedom of Kashmir as inevitable to make the freedom of Pakistan complete.