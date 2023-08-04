Open Menu

India Cannot Suppress Legitimate Struggle Of People Of IIOJK: Kaira

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2023 | 05:09 PM

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan says Pakistan will not allow India to be succeeded in its nefarious designs to turn the Muslim majority into the minority in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira says India cannot suppress the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan will not allow India to be succeeded in its nefarious designs to turn the Muslim majority into the minority in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presented the Kashmir cause in befitting manner at all international forums even during his visit to India.

The Advisor said Kashmir dispute is not the issue between Hindus and Muslims, but this is the issue of the people residing over there.

Qamar Zaman Kaira regretted that India is giving the impression that Kashmir is the issue between Hindus and Muslims through propaganda.

He termed freedom of Kashmir as inevitable to make the freedom of Pakistan complete.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Minority Qamar Zaman Kaira Visit Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Muslim All

Recent Stories

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

1 minute ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

26 minutes ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

50 minutes ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

1 hour ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

1 hour ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

1 hour ago
MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

1 hour ago
 IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhan ..

IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhana maintainbility case against ..

2 hours ago
 IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

2 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

4 hours ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

5 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan