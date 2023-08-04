Open Menu

India Cannot Suppress Legitimate Struggle Of Kashmiris: Advisor To The Prime Minister On Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of Kashmiris: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday said India cannot suppress the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday said India cannot suppress the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a press conference, he said Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs to turn the Muslim majority into the minority in the IIOJK.

Flanked by Kashmiri leaders, he said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presented the Kashmir cause in a befitting manner at all international forums even during his visit to India.

The Advisor to Prime Minister said the Kashmir dispute was not an issue between Hindus and Muslims, rather it was a just freedom cause of the people residing over there.

Kaira regretted that India is giving the impression that Kashmir is an issue between Hindus and Muslims through propaganda.

He said that in that regard, the resolution will be presented in the National Assembly session on Monday.

"We are proud of our friendship with China", he said, adding that China has also expressed concerns over the Indian move of August 5.

Farooq Rahmani, leader Kashmir Council said that the Modi government was currently in trouble and feared that it may take steps beyond August 5 for winning the elections.

Rahmani said according to the United Nations Charter, Kashmir has a separate identity and India's claims on Kashmir were false.

