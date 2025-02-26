India cannot suppress plebiscite demand through repressive tactics: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India’s repressive tactics cannot suppress the Kashmiri people’s demand for a plebiscite or intimidate them into submission.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that Kashmir remains a political dispute that cannot be resolved through military might or repression.

He emphasized that threats, intimidation, atrocities and draconian laws cannot deter the Kashmiri people from pursuing their freedom movement to its logical conclusion.