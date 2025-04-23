Open Menu

India Cannot Take Unilateral Decision On Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister For Water Resources Mian Moeen Wattoo

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 11:45 PM

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Moeen Wattoo

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Moeen Wattoo on Wednesday said India could not take unilateral decision on the Indus Water Treaty, because it has the endorsement of international organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Moeen Wattoo on Wednesday said India could not take unilateral decision on the Indus Water Treaty, because it has the endorsement of international organizations.

He said the water sharing agreement between the two countries is recognized by the international organizations, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Department.

The minister said Pakistan would not succumb to external pressure and any aggression from the Indian side would be responded in a befitting manner.

Recent Stories

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

3 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

3 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

3 minutes ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

33 minutes ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

33 minutes ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

33 minutes ago
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

43 minutes ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

47 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

43 minutes ago
 APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

43 minutes ago
 Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan