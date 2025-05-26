India Cannot Unilaterally Withdraw From Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 09:49 PM
Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Monday warned India against any attempt to block Pakistan's water, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be terminated unilaterally
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Monday warned India against any attempt to block Pakistan's water, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be terminated unilaterally.
Speaking at a press conference at Multan Press Club, he said India’s threats to stop water flow to Pakistan are unacceptable and would be strongly resisted. “If India tries to act on this, the entire nation including farmers, laborers, and every citizen will respond forcefully,” he asserted.
Khokhar maintained Pakistan’s prosperity depends on agriculture, and agriculture relies on water.
“Water is our lifeline and there can be no compromise on it,” he said.
Khokhar also stated that Pakistan’s successful foreign policy has isolated India on the global stage. He held India responsible for recent terrorist incidents in Khuzdar and Balochistan and expressed full support for Field Marshal General Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff, calling him a source of pride for the nation.
On this occasion, Chairman Citizens Coordination Forum Rana Khaleel Ahmed said India would not be allowed to take control of the Chenab, Jhelum, or Indus rivers. “Modi is politicizing water to divert attention from recent failures,” he added.
Recent Stories
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karac ..
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat
SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business sector reform
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations
India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad
International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku
Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. F ..
Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti38 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti2 minutes ago
-
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment2 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat2 minutes ago
-
India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad2 minutes ago
-
Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan12 minutes ago
-
Nosherwani reviews preparations of Balochistan budget 2025-2612 minutes ago
-
ATC grants police another chance to conduct tests on PTI founder in May 9 riot cases13 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan urges PTI to prepare countrywide movement, rejects ‘double game’ politicians2 hours ago
-
PM given guard of honour at Iran's Sa'adabad Palace8 minutes ago
-
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case2 hours ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting2 hours ago