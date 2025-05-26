Open Menu

India Cannot Unilaterally Withdraw From Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Monday warned India against any attempt to block Pakistan's water, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be terminated unilaterally

Speaking at a press conference at Multan Press Club, he said India’s threats to stop water flow to Pakistan are unacceptable and would be strongly resisted. “If India tries to act on this, the entire nation including farmers, laborers, and every citizen will respond forcefully,” he asserted.

Khokhar maintained Pakistan’s prosperity depends on agriculture, and agriculture relies on water.

“Water is our lifeline and there can be no compromise on it,” he said.

Khokhar also stated that Pakistan’s successful foreign policy has isolated India on the global stage. He held India responsible for recent terrorist incidents in Khuzdar and Balochistan and expressed full support for Field Marshal General Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff, calling him a source of pride for the nation.

On this occasion, Chairman Citizens Coordination Forum Rana Khaleel Ahmed said India would not be allowed to take control of the Chenab, Jhelum, or Indus rivers. “Modi is politicizing water to divert attention from recent failures,” he added.

