'India Can't Change Kashmir's Disputed Status Through Its Military Presence': Report

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is the highest militarized zone in the world as over 1 million Indian troops remain deployed in cities, towns and villages across the territory to brutally suppress the Kashmiri people.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, brutal militarization has created a humanitarian crisis in the IIOJK as the territory is under military siege since India illegally landed its troops in Srinagar on 27 October 1947.

It said Kashmiris are engaged in a peaceful political movement and India cannot change the disputed status of Kashmir through its huge military presence.

The Modi regime can't subdue Kashmiris through its military might, it added.

The report said huge concentration of Indian troops has made the territory a giant open-air prison for its residents, adding Kashmiris' plight has increased on an unprecedented scale since 5th August 2019 when Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and imposed military siege there.

For how long will the world community remain silent on brutal militarization of IIOJK?, the report questioned and said that Kashmiris' cry for right to self-determination could not be silenced by military means.

