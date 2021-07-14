UrduPoint.com
India Can't Crush IIOJK Freedom Movement, Testifies Shutdown: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :By observing complete strike in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and holding pro-freedom rallies and protest marches in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and the world over on Kashmir Martyrs' Day, Kashmiris have sent a clear message to India that their resolve to resist its illegal occupation cannot be subdued, no matter New Delhi deploys its entire army in the territory.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, Wednesday, said that India was wrong to think that it could suppress Kashmiris through brutal measures particularly taken after August 5, 2019.

The yesterday's successful strike in IIOJK has once again sanctioned determination of the Kashmiri people to carry forward their struggle for the liberation of their motherland from Indian yoke, it said.

The report emphasized that Kashmiri people are ready to face Indian bullets but not surrender as killings, arrests and torture have failed to defeat the their urge for freedom.

They are determined to prefer death over submitting to Indian military might because they have no option but to fight till freedom from Indian clutches.

Kashmiri people are united to defeat Indian nefarious designs and the day is not far off when Kashmiris will see the dawn of freedom.

