UrduPoint.com

India Can't Crush Kashmiris' Iron Will With State Terrorism: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 07:39 PM

India can't crush Kashmiris' iron will with state terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that India is mistaken if it believes it could crush the iron will of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that India is mistaken if it believes it could crush the iron will of the Kashmiri people.

"No amount of state terrorism, unleashed by Indian Occupation Forces, can break the will of the Kashmiris or undermine their legitimate struggle," the prime minister said in a message on observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The prime minister urged India to honour its commitments made to Pakistan, the UN and, above all, to the Kashmiri people.

"On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I want to assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we stand shoulder to shoulder with them. We will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to their just cause, until they attain freedom from Indian oppression," PM Office Media Wing in a press release quoted the prime minister saying.

He further reiterated that Pakistan would also continue to raise its voice at all international platforms and highlight India's barbaric actions in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Every year, the prime minister said, on the fifth of February, the people of Pakistan reaffirmed their solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, we renew our commitment of our unflinching support to them in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination," he added.

The prime minister said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was one of the oldest, unresolved items on the agenda of the United Nations.

Over the last seventy-five years, India had continued its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and suppressed its people, he said, adding thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives and suffered countless atrocities at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

The already bad situation took a turn for the worst following India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. These illegal and unilateral steps had been rejected by Pakistan and the Kashmiris, the prime minister maintained.

He further said the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) remained a source of grave concern to Pakistan and the rest of the world.

"India has brazenly targeted Kashmiri men, women and children through curfews, blackouts, arbitrary detention, imprisonment, and denial of basic rights," he said, adding the popular Kashmiri political leadership had been illegally detained or deliberately victimized through fictitious cases.

The prime minister said the media had been silenced through coercion and religious scholars have been arrested. Draconian laws had been enacted that denied the fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

He said India had also intensified its campaign to bring about demographic changes in IIOJK, so as to convert the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land. "These actions are in violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Minority Jammu Geneva February August Women 2019 Moral Media All From

Recent Stories

Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian At ..

Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian Athletes to Partake in 2024 Olym ..

42 minutes ago
 Students take out rally to express solidarity with ..

Students take out rally to express solidarity with innocent people of IIOJ&K

42 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solida ..

Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day held at Arts Council

42 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM resolve to continue their all ou ..

AJK President, PM resolve to continue their all out support to Kashmiris' legiti ..

2 minutes ago
 2nd annual intermediate exam Part-2 results

2nd annual intermediate exam Part-2 results

2 minutes ago
 Right to self-determination only solution to Kashm ..

Right to self-determination only solution to Kashmir dispute: Governor Tessori

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.