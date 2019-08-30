(@imziishan)

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday while condemning the Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) said once the Gawardar sea port would be developed the country would become unbeatable economically in the region adding time would prove Modi took a worst step by scrapping Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday while condemning the Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) said once the Gawardar sea port would be developed the country would become unbeatable economically in the region adding time would prove Modi took a worst step by scrapping Article 370.

Talking to a private news channel he said Modi was unable to foresee that his extremist ideology was dragging the region into warlike situation, and this war could be the last as it would demolish everything in both countries, he warned Modi.

" If the Modi-led government is moving on planned strategy then it must remember Pakistanis can not defeat as the history had proved that Pakistanis are courageous,they will fight till the last moment",he said.

"This is not Gandhi' s India rather this is the India of those who murdered the Gandhi and India is not representing the philosophy of Gandhi but it is spreading the extremism," he said .

We tried all the options for resolving this decade-old dispute peacefully , Pakistan rendered number of lives for running the peace process adding this was the testing time of nation, institutions ,every one came forward to support this cause," he stressed.

He said Pakistan would give a strong message by observing the solidarity hour that Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiris, Kashmir would get their freedom in near future, solidarity hour also observed in Lala Hawali till 5: 30 for the convenience of participants as they could join after Friday prayer.

"Imran Khan's upcoming speech at the United Nations on Sept 27 holds vital significance. We are lucky to have a friend like China standing with us," he concluded.