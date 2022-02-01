ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader Advocate Davinder Singh Behl has said the Kashmiri people have made unprecedented sacrifices for freedom from Indian tyranny and these sacrifices would not go in vain.

Davinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said that India was using clever tactics to weaken the freedom movement. He said that India was releasing fabricated news to discredit the Hurriyat leaders for the fulfillment of its nefarious agenda, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader maintained that Kashmiri people would never allow India to play with the blood of martyrs. He said that the freedom-loving Kashmiri people would continue their struggle for freedom at all costs. He said that India aggressively occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in order to maintain its illegitimate hold, it has turned Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison in the world by deploying around one million troops.

The Hurriyat leader said that India was not really interested in the Kashmiri people but in the land of Kashmir. He said that as long as the last Kashmiri is alive disgusting wish of India cannot be fulfilled. He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Davinder Singh Behl further said that the biggest hurdle in resolving the long standing Kashmir issue is India's stubborn policy. The Hurriyat leader said that Pakistan has been working for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue from day one.