- Home
- Pakistan
- India can't keep Kashmir in her unlawful occupation by force for further long time: Ch. Yaseen
India Can't Keep Kashmir In Her Unlawful Occupation By Force For Further Long Time: Ch. Yaseen
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov. 17 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Nov, 2024) PPP AJK Central President and Member Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin has called upon the United Nations to play its much-awaited key role moving to settle the prolonged unresolved global issue of Kashmir in line with its resolutions on the conflict.
"It is impossible to establish lasting peace in the region without the grant of right to self-determination", the Kashmiri leader said while talking g to journalists here on Sunday.
Yaseen recalled that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had announced to fight for the freedom of Kashmir for a thousand years since freedom is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
The President of Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Jammu Kashmir continued that India couldn't keep the Kashmiris as slaves nor bulk of the disputed Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir state in her unlawful occupation by force for a further long time.
The PPP AJK Chief lauded the new "government" of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state for unanimously approving resolution demanding immediate restoration of special status of the disputed IIOJK and the ancient state-hood revival articles 370 and 35-A.
"The Kashmiri people must be given their due right in IIOJK in any case, which India had scrapped through its forced August 05, 2019, sinister action, he recalled.
Referring to the supply of inexpensive electricity and flour to the people of AJK, Yaseen said that the credit goes to the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef, who, by admitting the public demand relevant, immediately announced Rs. 23 billion package for Azad Jammu Kashmir this year.
The PPP AJK President, meanwhile, congratulated all newly elected office-bearers of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur including President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Secretary General Sohrab Ahmed Khan and others.
Lauding Media's role, Ch. Yaseen said that Mirpur journalists have always played a positive role in highlighting Kashmir issue and the public issues.
"Our full due cooperation stands with the journalists' fraternity encouragng their professional skills highlighting early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Entry test for paramedical technician courses conducted in Shahdadpur1 minute ago
-
The Battle for clean air: How London overcame smog, while South Asia fights on1 minute ago
-
Motorway police advises travellers to obtain information before starting journey2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns terrorist attack in Kalat's Johan2 minutes ago
-
Ilays Bilour laid to rest at Sayyed Hassan Badshah graveyard12 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on security forces’ post12 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1397 injured in 1328 RTCs in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Police development projects must benefit common people: CCPO21 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees21 minutes ago
-
Smog crisis in Punjab: Over 1.93 mln seek hospital care for respiratory diseases22 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates newly elected President of Balochistan Bar Association22 minutes ago
-
Landa bazaars draw crowds amid rising prices22 minutes ago