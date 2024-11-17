MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov. 17 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Nov, 2024) PPP AJK Central President and Member Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin has called upon the United Nations to play its much-awaited key role moving to settle the prolonged unresolved global issue of Kashmir in line with its resolutions on the conflict.

"It is impossible to establish lasting peace in the region without the grant of right to self-determination", the Kashmiri leader said while talking g to journalists here on Sunday.

Yaseen recalled that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had announced to fight for the freedom of Kashmir for a thousand years since freedom is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The President of Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Jammu Kashmir continued that India couldn't keep the Kashmiris as slaves nor bulk of the disputed Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir state in her unlawful occupation by force for a further long time.

The PPP AJK Chief lauded the new "government" of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state for unanimously approving resolution demanding immediate restoration of special status of the disputed IIOJK and the ancient state-hood revival articles 370 and 35-A.

"The Kashmiri people must be given their due right in IIOJK in any case, which India had scrapped through its forced August 05, 2019, sinister action, he recalled.

Referring to the supply of inexpensive electricity and flour to the people of AJK, Yaseen said that the credit goes to the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef, who, by admitting the public demand relevant, immediately announced Rs. 23 billion package for Azad Jammu Kashmir this year.

The PPP AJK President, meanwhile, congratulated all newly elected office-bearers of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur including President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Secretary General Sohrab Ahmed Khan and others.

Lauding Media's role, Ch. Yaseen said that Mirpur journalists have always played a positive role in highlighting Kashmir issue and the public issues.

"Our full due cooperation stands with the journalists' fraternity encouragng their professional skills highlighting early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, he added.