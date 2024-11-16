- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 16 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Nov, 2024) PPP AJK Chief and Member Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin here on Saturday said that his party, the PPP will soon establish government in Azad Jammu Kashmir securing a popular vote.
"Incumbent coalition AJK government can be described transit arrangement acting upon 'Make Shift' policy", he observed.
Talking to reporters at Kashmir Press Club here he recalled that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto announced to fight for the freedom of Kashmir for a thousand years since freedom is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people of Jammu and Kashmir, he underlined.
The President of Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Jammu Kashmir continued that India couldn't keep the Kashmiris as slaves by force for a long time.
The PPP AJK Chief lauded the new "government" of the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state for unanimously approving resolution demanding immediate restoration of special status of the IIOJK and the ancient stakeholders reviving articles 370 and 35-A.
"The Kashmiri people must be given their dur right in IIOJK in any case, which India scrapped through August 05, 2019, sinister action, he recalled.
The Kashmiri leader urged the United Nations to play its key role moving to settle the much delayed Kashmir issue in line with its resolution on the still unresolved global dispute, he added.
"It is impossible to establish lasting peace in the region without the grant of right to self-determination", he reiterated.
Referring to the supply of inexpensive electricity and flour to the people of AJK, Yaseen said that the credit goes to the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef, who, by admitting the public demand relevant, immediately announced Rs. 23 billion package for Azad Jammu Kashmir this year.
The PPP AJK President earlier congratulated all newly elected office bearers of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur including President Syed Abid Hussain Shah and others.
He said that Mirpur journalists have always played a positive role in highlighting the Kashmir issue and
