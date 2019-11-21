UrduPoint.com
India Can't Open Disputed Siachen Glacier For Tourism: FO

Thu 21st November 2019

The Foreign Office on Thursday categorically said that Siachen Glacier was a disputed territory, which India could not open for tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Thursday categorically said that Siachen Glacier was a disputed territory, which India could not open for tourism.

"India has made attempts to occupy the territory of Siachen. The disputed land cannot be opened for tourists," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said here at a weekly press briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh had recently announced that tourists could access Siachen, the site of conflict and the world's highest battlefield between Pakistan and India, as both claim sovereignty over the entire territory.

The FO spokesman, however, said that India had not formally conveyed Pakistan about its decision on Siachen.

Of Pakistan army's retired officer Colonel Habib Tahir reportedly killed in a torture cell after he went missing in Nepal two and a half years ago, he said, "I have seen the death certificate which looks fake. It is obviously a campaign of sensationalization being undertaken by hostile agencies against Pakistan and its nationals." He said the family of Colonel Habib Tahir and Pakistan remained extremely concerned about his whereabouts.

On London-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain who sought asylum from India and whether Pakistan intended to raise matter with British authorities, the spokesman said, "It is a issue of serious concern and a comprehensive response will be issued soon." Altaf Hussain during his speech on social media from London had said that if India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide asylum to him and his colleagues, he would be ready to come to India.

If Pakistan was considering to open Hindu religious sites in Azad Kashmir for people across the eastern border, he said Pakistan was ever-ready to increase people-to-people contacts, however India's reluctance to negotiate mutual matters was the main hurdle.

"India after its August 5 decision has made it difficult and almost impossible to workout bilateral issues and Pakistan despite its good intentions cannot unilaterally materialize any such project," he said.

Dr Faisal dismissed the impression that Pakistan ever worked on making Gilgit Baltistan its province, however said it always insisted on giving fundamental rights to the people.

"The human development in Gilgit Baltistan cannot be made hostage for the reason that India is not willing to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said Pakistan considered plebiscite as per resolutions of United Nations Security Council as the only solution to resolve the matter.

"The people of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir are very close to our hearts and we will do whatever we can for their empowerment," he said.

The FO spokesman said humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was worsening due to continuous denial of food, medical care and permission to offer Friday prayers in mosques for over three months.

He urged upon the international community to take notice of the grave situation in the Valley, which had put civilians including women and children under history's biggest human jail.

The spokesman condemned the recent derogatory remarks of former Indian army general about Muslim Kashmiri women and said it was a moment for Indian media and intellectuals to introspect on which path of intolerance and bigotry their country had embarked upon.

The spokesman confirmed that Queen Maxima of Netherlands would visit Pakistan from November 25 to 27 in her capacity as UN Secretary General's Special Advocate on Inclusive Finance and Development.

