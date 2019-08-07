(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said India cannot snatch Kashmiris' right to self-determination through policies of torture and cruelty.

He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the joint session of the Parliament on the current Kashmir situation as the voice of the nation.

In a statement, the CM said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the message of peace to the world and it was a fact that every conscious Indian was also ashamed of the undemocratic act of the Modi government.

It was a reality that Indian prejudices towards occupied Kashmir had been disclosed to the world again, he said.

India had been violating international laws and norms by abrogating the special status of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the regional peace and stability had been put at stake by the Modi government, he added.

The Pakistani nation had shown complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and it would continue to stand with them. He asserted that the armed forces of Pakistan would give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression and added that Pakistanis were standing side by side with their armed forces.

He said that international conscience would have to be awakened now and the undemocratic and illegal Indian step should immediately be noticed.