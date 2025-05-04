India Can't Stop Our Water: Khalid Khokhar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Khokhar said on Sunday that the Modi government
could not stop the flow of water to Pakistan as “no one could control air, water, or fire.”
Addressing a press conference here, he emphasized that Modi’s threats to revoke the
Indus Water Treaty are futile. “Try if you can, Modi,” he challenged. “If you block our water,
your own people will drown in it. Water is life for Pakistan, and similarly Kashmir is our lifeline.”
He stated that no one could cast Pakistan with a malicious eye, as it was created on the sacred night of the 27th of Ramadan. “Pakistan gives us peace,” he said, underlining the deep emotional and patriotic connection of farmers with the country. “No one can be more patriotic than a farmer,” he added.
Khokhar also paid tribute to Indian Sikh singer Zara Gill, who was banned by the Indian government for speaking in support of Pakistan. “Meanwhile, some YouTubers have not been banned and questioned whether they serve anti-state agenda, ” he alleged.
He condemned Indian propaganda over events like the Pulwama attack, saying, “India has lied in the past, and no one believes its lies anymore. The Kissan Ittehad leader criticized India's role in regional instability, asserting that Modi is not just a threat to Pakistan but to global peace. “The world is watching because both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers. Even India’s neighbors China, Bangladesh and Nepal are unhappy with its aggressive stance.”
Highlighting the unity among Pakistani citizens, he said, “Today there are no Punjabis, Sindhis, Baloch, or Pashtuns—we are all Pakistanis.” He also declared unwavering support for the Pakistan Army. “The entire nation stands with our brave military, including our Hindu and Christian brothers. We are ready to make every sacrifice.”
Citizen Coordination Forum President Rana Khalil and Fish Farmers Association President Salahuddin were also present. Rana Khalil reiterated that all communities in Pakistan are united in support of the armed forces and ready for any sacrifice.
