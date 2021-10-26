FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din has said that New Delhi has deployed heavy force to suppress the freedom movement in held Valley, but it cannot succeed in its nefarious designs and Kashmiris will surely get their freedom in near future.

In a message issued on Tuesday, he said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were demanding their right to self-determination, but India was suppressing their internationally-acknowledged movement.

He said that United Nations has accepted the fundamental rights of Kashmiris but India has refused to implement the UN resolution which is a major cause of concern for the people demanding their fundamental rights of self-determination.

He said that it is very disturbing situation that Indian forces are killing generation after generations of Kashmiris in order to convert the Muslim majority into minority.

He said that people of Pakistan fully stand with their Kashmiri brethren and support their just struggle. In this connection, Pakistani nation will also observe Black Day on October 27 (Wednesday) to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to give message that political, moral and diplomatic support will continue till freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of UN and other international humanitarian organizations who failed to take cognizance of this situation which is tantamount to give India free hand to continue its brutality.