Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said on Friday that India could not suppress the spirit of freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) people by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said on Friday that India could not suppress the spirit of freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) people by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these views while giving his message on the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris), here at the OPC offices. He said that the international community should force India to withdraw its unilateral and illegal act of revocation of special status of held Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

He clarified that India committed a violation of international laws, United Nations Conventions and Fourth Geneva Convention by revoking the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Articles 370 and 135 (A) of its Constitution, adding that this move by India had seriously threatened regional peace and stability.

Syed Khadim Abbas said that the brutality of the Indian armed forces against the oppressed Kashmiri brothers in IIOJ&K had made the world very anxious while the Kashmiris were giving their lives for their freedom with great bravery and courage.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stands side by side with its Kashmiri brothers in this hour of trial, adding that Pakistan's relationship with the people of Kashmir was not only religious, cultural, but also blood relations.

He said: "We will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone and they will be fully supported on every diplomatic, political and human rights front," he added.