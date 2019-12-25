ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that peace in South Asia will continue to remain elusive till "final and dignified settlement" of the Kashmir dispute in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "India cannot crush the genuine struggle and aspirations of Kashmiris by use of brutal force. They will never succeed in dampening the freedom spirit of the resistance leaders and its people." He said Kashmir was not an issue of law and order but a political issue involving the political future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and further stated that it was in the larger interest of the people of entire South Asia to address and resolve this vexed issue in order to take out billions of people of this region out of political uncertainty and towards a bright future.

"After abrogation of Article 370 and 35A the people in J&K have suffered tremendously and dialogue is the only way forward for New Delhi and Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.""If New-Delhi is to help Kashmir find a way forward in addressing this dispute, it must prioritize trust-building and dialogue. He said, while solutions will not be found overnight, the process of trust-building cannot wait. The way forward is dialogue," he added.

The Hurriyat leader asked the Indian authorities to open communication which is essential for building trust and release political prisoners, youth and Hurriyat leaders languishing in jails.