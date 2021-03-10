ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori Wednesday said that Kashmiri people are suffering because of the Kashmir dispute, which awaits solution for the past seven decades.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in Srinagar said India was trying to suppress the Kashmiri people's genuine demand for right to self-determination with force.

He said that thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom from Indian illegal occupation and they would not compromise on their inalienable right.

Sopori said Kashmir was a humanitarian issue which needed to be resolved in its historical background and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He paid rich tributes to the youth, Ghani Khawaja who was martyred by Indian troops in Tajjer area of Baramulla district, last night.