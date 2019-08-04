UrduPoint.com
India Can't Suppress Kashmiris' Freedom Movement By Firing Cluster Bombs: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

India can't suppress Kashmiris' freedom movement by firing cluster bombs: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said India had committed sheer violation of international laws by attacking innocent children and women in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with cluster bombs.

The special assistant, in a video message, said the use of cluster ammunition in the Neelum Valley (AJK) showed India's state terrorism.

However, India could not suppress Kashmiris freedom movement through such tactics, she said, adding it had lost its case in the court of the people of Kashmir.

Dr Firdous said the so-called champion of democracy (India) had been trampling human rights in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) which proved that it was a big hurdle in regional peace.

It was evident from the fact that New Delhi was not allowing the foreign media and human rights organizations to enter IoK, she added.

The special assistant said elsewhere in India, the extremist party 'RSS' (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) had made the lives of minorities miserable.

She said the whole Pakistani nation condemned India's tyranny on innocent Kashmiris and stood firm behind the valiant armed forces.

She said peace in the region was possible only through dialogue as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was the victory for Kashmiris' narrative that United States President Donald Trump had showed his willingness for mediation between Pakistan and India on the persuasion of the prime minister, she added.

She said it was Pakistan's firm stance that Kashmiris should be given their right to self determination, which had been highlighted by the prime minister internationally. The present government, she said, was fully committed to help the Kashmiris get their right, she added.

