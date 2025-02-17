(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said "India cannot suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle by the dint of its occupational military might".

Addressing a gathering of overseas Kashmiris in Birmingham, he denounced India's relentless repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said despite using all means of oppression and state-terrorism, India has miserably failed in its attempts to crush the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self determination, said a message released to the media here Monday.

Barrister Chaudhry, while reminding international community of its responsibilities stated that the United Nations should play its role grant right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Referring to diaspora community's role in promoting Kashmir cause globally, the president said that the dire situation in occupied Kashmir demanded overseas Kashmiris' proactive role to prevent bloodbath of innocent civilians in the occupied territory.

He said that India, which claims to be the world's largest democracy and secular state, had broken all records of barbarism and brutality in Kashmir.

Citing the ruthless persecution of religious minorities in India, he said that India had become a hell for minorities be they Muslims, Sikhs, Christians or untouchables. The slaughter of minorities in India, he said, had proved the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's decision to create Pakistan on the basis of the two-nation theory as right.

The president said that Modi's Hindutva policy was not only a threat to religious minorities in India but also in occupied Kashmir.

The rising tides of communalism, xenophobia, hatred and intolerance in Indian society, he said would ultimately lead to disintegration of India.

Barrister Chaudhry, while highlighting the Indian spy agency RAW's involvement in the murder of a Sikh activist in Canada said that India had now emerged as a global terrorist at the international level.

He said that besides Canadian prime minister, the US and other countries have expressed their concern over Indian involvement in global terrorism.

Commenting on the present government's performance, he said that the coalition government was working to improve service delivery and to serve the common masses.

He said that health, education and other sectors had witnessed lot of improvement in the past couple of years.

"Health cards will be issued very soon to provide free of cost medical treatment facilities to people”, he said, adding that after health package, education package would be announced soon.

The president said that work on much delayed Rathua Haryam Bridge had started and PC-1 of the Mangla Dam Housing Authority had been approved recently.

Similarly, he said that a formal notification regarding the Mangla Dam Housing Authority Amendment Act had been issued, and the authority had been empowered to issue allotment letters to the owners .

The issue of sub-families , he said, would be resolved in the next few days, while the parking plaza project was in its final stages .

"Work on international airport and CPEC projects including Muzaffarabad Motorway and CPEC sponsored 9th economic zone in Mirpur will start very soon", he asserted.

On the occasion, the president thanked expatriate community for according a grand welcome to him on his arrival to the meeting venue.