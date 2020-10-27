UrduPoint.com
India Can't Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that Kashmiris imprisoned in their homes for more than a year ,have proved that India cannot suppress their commitment and struggle for freedom by force

While addressing a seminar at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh in connection with black day observance against Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, he said that Indian atrocities and state terrorism had failed to suppress kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar said that love with Kashmiris is in our blood and the police also stand with their nation in solidarity with Kashmiris.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Arshad Wattoo, Director education Mian Ismail, Chief Education Officer Riaz Qadeer Bhatti and others were present.

