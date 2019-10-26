UrduPoint.com
India Can't Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle For Self- Determination: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said India, by imposing curfew and locking down millions of Kashmiris in their homes, cannot suppress their struggle for self-determination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said India, by imposing curfew and locking down millions of Kashmiris in their homes, cannot suppress their struggle for self-determination.

In his message on the black day, being observed on October 27 against Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir, he said that by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir, the Narendra Modi government had violated all moral, diplomatic and political laws.

Kashmiris' passion for freedom had not subsided despite the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Depriving Kashmiris of their right to self-determination was an open violation of human rights, he said adding that Indian government could not crush the freedom passion of Kashmiri people through bullets.

Kashmiri youth were offering sacrifices for freedom. The Pakistani government and people were standing besides Kashmiris and no one could separate Pakistan and Kashmir. The international community should pressurise India to stop atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He appreciated the struggle of Kashmiri people for getting their right to self-determination and said that the main purpose of observing the black day was to make Kashmiri people realise that they were not alone in their struggle.

