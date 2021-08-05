UrduPoint.com

India Can't Usurp Kashmiris Rights Through Oppression, Barbarism: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

India can't usurp Kashmiris rights through oppression, barbarism: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan will never back down from Kashmir cause and the entire nation was supporting Kashmiris and will continue to do so.

Addressing the Kashmir "Yaum-e- Estehsal" rally outside the Parliament House, he said India should realize that it cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their fundamental rights through oppression and barbarism.

The minister said, "We have fought four wars with India over Kashmir and after World War II there has never been such an effort to annex a nation as was happening in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that today Pakistani nation wanted to send a message to the people of Occupied Kashmir that Pakistan, the fifth largest power in the world, was behind them.

Fascist Indian government was trampling the fundamental rights of hapless Kashmiris, he remarked.

He said Pakistanis and Kashmirs were like one body and their hearts beat in unison.

The minister said the ideology of RSS under Modi's fascist regime was prevailing in India which was targeting innocent Kahmiri Muslims.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Parliament Jammu World War Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

25 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases i ..

Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day

26 minutes ago
 China reports 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 India reports 42,982 new coronavirus cases in last ..

India reports 42,982 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th August 2021

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.