India Carrying Out Terrorist Activity Using Afghan Soil: Ziaullah Langu

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:01 AM

India carrying out terrorist activity using Afghan soil: Ziaullah Langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu reacting on Quetta blast on Thursday evening said, India is carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan using Afghanistan's soil.

He said India wants to halt sabotage development processes of Pakistan and Balochistan but the nefarious designs of terrorism will be foiled.

Talking to media he said at least six personnel of security force were injured in a blast near Airport Road area of Quetta.

On his visit to the blast site he said that the powerful blast occurred when the vehicles of security forces were passing the area.

He said six personnel of security force received injuries in result of explosion on the site and the injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital for medical aid.

He said 3 to 4 kg explosive devices were used in the incident which had attached with motorbike and parked it near the Airport Road.

