India challenging humanity across the globe: Shehryar Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi Saturday Wednesday urged the world to break silence on human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) as the sole objective of Modi regime was to not only polarize this region but challenging humanity across the globe.

"India is trying to instigate the entire globe by initiating certain policies which are against the humanity and also against the basic principles of fundamental human rights," he said while addressing a conference titled "New Domicile Law in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, "organized by Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International in collaboration with Kashmir Times here at National Press Club.

All the major powers of the world should come forward and stand besides innocent Kashmiris for their due rights and also to protect the future of coming generations, he added.

At one side, Shehryar said the world talked about for the protection of animal rights while on the other hand it showed silence on the Indian barbarism in IOJK.

United Nations Security Council was formed to maintain the world peace but in Kashmir, it failed to implement its resolutions where the India was challenging the world peace, he maintained.

The fascist Modi after rejecting the orders of Indian Supreme Court, UN resolutions and international commitments on Kashmir was giving a clear message to the world that he did not care about world peace that could lead to any untoward situation.

"I being a chairman Kashmir Parliamentary committee will appeal all the political parties to join hands and float their ideas to raise the plight of Kashmiris in effective way before every platform in the world," he added.

"We do not step back from supporting the eight million Kashmiris until their right to self determination," he vowed.

The Kashmir committee, he said was planning to engage the world academia and Kashmiri Diaspora for organizing Seminar over there to highlight the Kashmir cause.

Scholars in Pakistani universities and those who have grip on Kashmir subject would also be taken on board to build a narrative to create awareness among the world about the Indian tyrannies in the occupied valley, he added.

