India claims killing mujahid commander in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a prominent mujhaid commander, Dr Saifullah in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Sunday.

The troops killed Dr. Saifullah during a cordon and search operation in Rangreth area on the outskirts of the city. Inspector General of IIOJK Police Vijay Kumar while talking to media in Srinagar claimed that the martyr was top commander of Hizbul Mujhahideen who was killed during an encounter. He said that one youth was arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of KMS, said that Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 23 Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of October.

Three of the martyrs were killed in fake encounters. At least, 42 people were injured in firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian forces' personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory. Indian police arrested 94 people and destroyed 7 residential houses and structures, while 5 women were molested during the 363 cordon and search operations in different areas in the month.

The report says that the above-mentioned data rejects New Delhi's propaganda that peace is returning to territory.

The Press Club of India in a statement in New Delhi expressed great concern over raid by the sleuths of National Investigation Agency on office of the English daily, Greater Kashmir saying that the NIA action was contrary to the spirit of media freedoms.