- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- India closed doors leading to peace in region:Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
India Closed Doors Leading To Peace In Region:Federal Minister For Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:52 PM
Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said that India had closed the doors leading to peace in the region
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said that India had closed the doors leading to peace in the region.
Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Pakistan's stance was clear that it stood with Kashmiri brethren, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a wrong decision.