India code-named Balakot strike as ‘Operation Bandar’

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) The Indian Air Force had codenamed Balakot strike in Pakistan as 'Operation Bandar' (monkey).

Indian media reported that the operation was given this name to maintain secrecy.

Relations between India and Pakistan significantly aggravated following February 14 attack in Pulwama area of Kashmir where at least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed.

After the attack, India accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the incident and blamed the neighbouring nation for harbouring and protecting terrorists.

Pakistan had denied its involvement in the attack while Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured India of thorough action if it provides any actionable intelligence.

This was followed by an airstrike by Indian Air Force on February 26 against what New Delhi said was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad, considered a terrorist group by India, and located on the Pakistani soil across the Line of Control.

The Pakistani military, in retaliation, shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir on February 27, a claim repeatedly rejected by India.