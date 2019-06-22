UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Code-named Balakot Strike As ‘Operation Bandar’

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 15 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:13 PM

India code-named Balakot strike as ‘Operation Bandar’

The operation was given this name to maintain secrecy.  

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) The Indian Air Force had codenamed Balakot strike in Pakistan as 'Operation Bandar' (monkey).

Indian media reported that the operation was given this name to maintain secrecy.

Relations between India and Pakistan significantly aggravated following February 14 attack in Pulwama area of Kashmir where at least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed.

After the attack, India accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the incident and blamed the neighbouring nation for harbouring and protecting terrorists.

Pakistan had denied its involvement in the attack while Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured India of thorough action if it provides any actionable intelligence.

This was followed by an airstrike by Indian Air Force on February 26 against what New Delhi said was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad, considered a terrorist group by India, and located on the Pakistani soil across the Line of Control.

The Pakistani military, in retaliation, shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir on February 27, a claim repeatedly rejected by India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister New Delhi Balakot February Media

Recent Stories

PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid ha ..

21 minutes ago

How strength training may help people with diabete ..

6 minutes ago

Photographer of a news paper dies in road mishap i ..

6 minutes ago

Truck-ambulance collision claims one life in Karac ..

6 minutes ago

PM agrees to constitution of a Special Committee o ..

6 minutes ago

Aeroflot to Completely Suspend Flights to Georgia ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.