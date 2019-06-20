UrduPoint.com
India Committed To Complete Kartarpur Corridor Project: Indian High Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:24 PM

Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has said his country is committed to complete Kartarpur corridor project and the work on this project will be completed by November of this year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has said his country is committed to complete Kartarpur corridor project and the work on this project will be completed by November of this year.Talking to Online here Thursday he said India is working on Kartarpur corridor project from Gurdaspur, city of Indian Punjab to Pakistan border."Work is continuing on fast track basis on Indian part.

I hope the project will be completed till November this year", he observed.Responding to a question he said if Pakistan completes it work on this project speedily then India has no objection over starting it.

India wants to accomplish this project soon.It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has allocated Rs 100 billion for completion of this project in the budget for current fiscal year 2019-20..According to diplomatic sources work on this project from Pakistan side is underway on fast track basis and almost 50 percent work has been completed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated this project in November 2018. Indian vice president Venkaiah Naidu along with other Indian leaders had laid foundation stone of this project from Indian side.

