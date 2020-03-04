UrduPoint.com
India Committing Atrocities On Kashmiris, Muslims, Other Minorities: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:21 PM

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam has said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on the oppressed Kashmiri people, Muslims and other minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam has said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on the oppressed Kashmiri people, Muslims and other minorities.

Talking to ptv, he said the Kashmiri people were rendering unprecedented sacrifices to achieve right to self-determination and India could not suppress the freedom movement by force.

He said India was perpetrating state terrorism against innocent people of Kashmir and also scared from the freedom struggle of Kashmiris for the noble cause.

He said international community should take serious notice on gruesome human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He lauded the mediation offer of the United States President Donald Trump on Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Turkey and Iran strongly condemned the Indian tyranny and bloodbath against Muslims. Pakistan was supporting the cause of Kashmir diplomatically, morally and politically, he added.

He said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told that the basic right to self-determination should be given to people of Kashmir and totally endorsed Pakistan's stance over Kashmir dispute.

