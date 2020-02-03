UrduPoint.com
India Committing Barbarism Against Disarmed People Of Kashmir: Dr Nazir

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :President of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights Dr Syed Nazir Gilani Monday said the present government of India was busy in committing atrocities and barbarism against the disarmed people of Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a news channel, he said the Indian government did not suppress determination of the people of Occupied territory to get independence from illegal occupation of Indian government.

He said people of the area were continuously presenting unforgettable sacrifices for achieving right of plebiscite and they had lost thousands of lives in that regard.

Kashmiri people were facing a lot of problems since long and Indian forces were using pellet guns and other weapons against them but they were failed to demoralize them, he said.

He urged the international community to come forward and play its due role for resolving the long lasting issue of Kashmir.

He said in India and Occupied Kashmir those people were feeling ashamed now who had given vote to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was a terrorist organisation which was renowned to have Muslim enmity.

