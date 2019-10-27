India committing blatant HR violations in IoJ&K: Faisal Vawda

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Sunday said the Modi led Indian government was committing blatant human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) which was tantamount to state terrorism.

He, in a statement said, India had stripped Kashmir of its special status on August 5 fraudulently in a bid to alter the valley's demographic composition.

Kashmiris had been facing heightened oppression and curfew for the almost last three months, the minister added.

He said the Indian armed forces on this day intruded into IoJ&K and illegally occupied the valley some 72 years ago.

Vawda said India had turned the Kashmir into a jail and detained the Kashmiris in their own homes by imposing months-long curfew.

He urged the International community to play their due role in resolving the long-standing issue.

"Nobody can deny the Kashmiris' right to self determination in line with resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council," he added.

He said the constant human rights violations had exposed the ugly face of Indian government before the world.