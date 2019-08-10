India committing genocide by turning IoK majority into minority: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said with its unilateral and illegal steps, the Indian government was committing genocide in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by trying to turn a majority population into minority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said with its unilateral and illegal steps, the Indian government was committing genocide in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by trying to turn a majority population into minority

Addressing a press conference here, he said the region was heading towards a very grave situation after India's unilateral and illegal moves on the IoK.

Qureshi noted that India had made material changes and prepared a ground to bring about a demographic change which was aimed at converting the Muslim majority into minority.

"It is also called genocide," he said, adding India was heading towards that.

The minister said there were reports that the people around Srinagar and Ladakh came out on roads in protest despite a complete curfew in the disputed valley. There were also reports of casualties and injuries to the Kashmiri people.

He said India wanted to give an impression to the world it was its internal issue. After the unilateral decision of scrapping of special status of IoK and placing other coercive measures in the valley, Pakistan reserved the right to raise the issue at all fora, he added.

Pakistan was making hectic efforts to make the world realize the gravity of the issue, he said and referred to his letters written to the United Nations secretary general prior to the Indian moves and the subsequent one after the development.

The letters, he said, cast some effects upon the UN body and expressed satisfaction that the UN secretary general's statement had endorsed Pakistan's historic position on the issue.

The UN secretary general had categorically mentioned the UN Charter and applicable resolutions of the Security Council on the Kashmir issue which stood around eleven, he added.