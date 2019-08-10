UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Committing Genocide By Turning IoK Majority Into Minority: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 08:19 PM

India committing genocide by turning IoK majority into minority: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said with its unilateral and illegal steps, the Indian government was committing genocide in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by trying to turn a majority population into minority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said with its unilateral and illegal steps, the Indian government was committing genocide in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by trying to turn a majority population into minority.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the region was heading towards a very grave situation after India's unilateral and illegal moves on the IoK.

Qureshi noted that India had made material changes and prepared a ground to bring about a demographic change which was aimed at converting the Muslim majority into minority.

"It is also called genocide," he said, adding India was heading towards that.

The minister said there were reports that the people around Srinagar and Ladakh came out on roads in protest despite a complete curfew in the disputed valley. There were also reports of casualties and injuries to the Kashmiri people.

He said India wanted to give an impression to the world it was its internal issue. After the unilateral decision of scrapping of special status of IoK and placing other coercive measures in the valley, Pakistan reserved the right to raise the issue at all fora, he added.

Pakistan was making hectic efforts to make the world realize the gravity of the issue, he said and referred to his letters written to the United Nations secretary general prior to the Indian moves and the subsequent one after the development.

The letters, he said, cast some effects upon the UN body and expressed satisfaction that the UN secretary general's statement had endorsed Pakistan's historic position on the issue.

The UN secretary general had categorically mentioned the UN Charter and applicable resolutions of the Security Council on the Kashmir issue which stood around eleven, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Minority Srinagar Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

80 migrants rescued by charity ship off Libya: MSF ..

18 minutes ago

Two million Muslim hajj pilgrims scale Mount Arafa ..

19 minutes ago

President stresses upon unity to face challenges

19 minutes ago

Haftar-Led LNA Says Accepts UN-Brokered Eid Ceasef ..

19 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Albayrak chal ..

22 minutes ago

President for highlighting importance of Eid ul Az ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.