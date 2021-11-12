India committing gravest crime in IIOJK: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday termed Indian security forces' violence against the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Indian Muslims as gravest crime against humanity.

He was talking to a minority delegation led by Sardar Ramesh Singh, Chairman Pakistan Sikh Council, and a delegation of PTI from Azad Jammu and Kashmir here at Governor House.

The governor said that Indian Gujarat's butcher, Narendra Modi, is killer of humanity. It has been 829 days of siege and curfew by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities are increasing with each passing day. Minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom and protection.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has ensured the protection of the lives and property of the minorities including the Sikhs living in Pakistan, adding that the religious freedom being enjoyed by the minorities in Pakistan is unmatchable in the world. He said that the violence being perpetrated by the Indian government at the behest of Narendra Modi against the minorities in India, his security agencies and the terrorists of RSS is worst kind of terrorism, adding that unfortunately United Nations and other international human rights bodies are acting as silent spectators.

He urged the international community to end the silence and put pressure on India through diplomatic and other means to stop the killing of innocent Indian Muslims and Kashmiris.

Governor Punjab said that Indian atrocities on Kashmiris are on the rise and incidents of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris are being reported on daily basis. But despite all this, Kashmiris are in high spirits and are fighting for freedom. He stressed that the world should understand as long as the issue Kashmir is not resolved according to UN resolutions, complete peace in the region is not possible. He said that the Kashmiris should be given freedom which is their constitutional and democratic right.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that provision of basic facilities including health and education to the people is the top priority of the government. Despite the difficulties, the government is moving forward and taking practical steps to strengthen Pakistan economically.