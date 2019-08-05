India committing gross human rights violations in Kashmir: Ch Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on innocent people of Kashmir.

Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and should be resolve as per resolutions of United Nations (UN) to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiris, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Kashmiri people were rendering supreme sacrifices for the cause.

He said India was not a progressive and democratic state but a fascist Hindu state, who was committing gross human rights violation in the occupied valley.

He urged the United States and other international community to put pressure on India to stop such brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

Fawad Hussain said the abolition of article 370 was the violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He said India had buried the stance of its former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru regarding Kashmir issue.

He categorically said Pakistan was ready for any misadventure or aggression if imposed by India.