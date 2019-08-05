UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Committing Gross Human Rights Violations In Kashmir: Ch Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:18 PM

India committing gross human rights violations in Kashmir: Ch Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on innocent people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on innocent people of Kashmir.

Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and should be resolve as per resolutions of United Nations (UN) to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiris, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Kashmiri people were rendering supreme sacrifices for the cause.

He said India was not a progressive and democratic state but a fascist Hindu state, who was committing gross human rights violation in the occupied valley.

He urged the United States and other international community to put pressure on India to stop such brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

Fawad Hussain said the abolition of article 370 was the violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He said India had buried the stance of its former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru regarding Kashmir issue.

He categorically said Pakistan was ready for any misadventure or aggression if imposed by India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations United States

Recent Stories

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers o ..

2 minutes ago

July was hottest month ever recorded, climateآ re ..

20 minutes ago

EU border force accused of allowing abuse of migra ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey assures support to Pakistan on developing s ..

5 minutes ago

Rehman Malik lashes out India for removing Kashmir ..

5 minutes ago

UK joins United States for maritime security missi ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.