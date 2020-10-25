India committing HR violations to suppress Kashmir movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :India was committing human rights violations besides illegally suppressing the movement of self-determination by innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by using force.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Karamat Khokhar while talking to this scribe on Sunday.

He said all resolutions passed by the United Nations (UN) were being violated by the Indian forces in Kashmir and the people were subjected to torture and killing for their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Expressing concern over silence of the UN and other international humanitarian bodies, he said the situation was tantamount to give India free hand to continue its brutality in the valley.

He called upon the UN and other human rights organizations to take notice of the situation and take measures for the resolution of long standing Kashmir issue.

The MNA said people of Pakistan would observe October 27 as black day to convey message to India as well as international community that Pakistanis would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people until they were granted right of self-determination.