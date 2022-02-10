India committing massive human rights violations in IIOJK: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said India was committing massive human rights violations in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where innocent civilians were facing oppression of Hindutva mindset

He was speaking at an arts exhibition held here to pay tribute to Kashmiris' just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India of Gandhi and Nehru was being overtaken by the Hindutva mindset, which was dangerous for regional tranquility and harmony.

Talking about recent incident of harassment of a Muslim girl in Indian state of Karnataka, the Foreign Minister said minorities, especially Muslims, were facing worst kind of discrimination in India.

He said humanity was suffering under Hindutva mindset and the world community should take notice of Karnataka-like incidents.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed the belief that Kashmiris' struggle for achieving their right to self-determination will succeed.

Later talking to media, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said matters pertaining to mutual interest will come under discussion during the visit.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said situation in Afghanistan will also be discussed. He said Russia had played an important and positive role in Afghanistan.

Answering a question regarding relations with India, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan wanted peace in the region. He said issues could be resolved through dialogue.

To another question, he said separate letters were written to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif regarding legislation for establishment of South Punjab province. He said still a reply from both the leaders was awaited.

He said he had written another letter to both the leaders on the same issue quoting statistics of a report published by UNDP.

It was pertinent to mention that UNDP in its report had revealed that South Punjab was the most backward and underdeveloped area of Punjab.